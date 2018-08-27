Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOVA. ValuEngine raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of DOVA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Sapir bought 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $495,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 328,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,965,593 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $181,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

