DSW (DSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DSW (NYSE:DSW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DSW has set its FY19 guidance at $1.52-1.67 EPS.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DSW to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSW opened at $27.36 on Monday. DSW has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of DSW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

