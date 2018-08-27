Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stake Lowered by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DY opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.