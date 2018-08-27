Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (OC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,458 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $669,000.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

