Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,685 Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 302.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ZNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $70.52.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

