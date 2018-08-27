eBay (EBAY) & Viad (VVI) Critical Comparison

eBay (NYSE: VVI) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get eBay alerts:

This table compares eBay and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.57 billion 3.57 -$1.02 billion $1.63 21.18 Viad $1.31 billion 0.96 $57.70 million $2.62 23.65

Viad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay -10.05% 20.57% 6.98% Viad 2.95% 8.20% 3.83%

Dividends

Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. eBay does not pay a dividend. Viad pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eBay and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 12 17 0 2.53 Viad 0 1 0 0 2.00

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

eBay beats Viad on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and recreational attractions; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services; and operates Poken event engagement, a cloud-based visitor engagement and measurement platform, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.