eBay Inc (EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,855,969 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 22,342,236 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,505,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,342. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eBay by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,498,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,963,000 after purchasing an additional 733,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,231,752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $298,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,009 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

