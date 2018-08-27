Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,429 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,206,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ecolab by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,620,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,217,000 after purchasing an additional 833,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,006,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 378,720 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,308,471. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

