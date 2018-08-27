Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edge Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2203758263684 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of EDGE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.82. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,388. Edge Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

