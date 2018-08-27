Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,095,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117,082 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $321.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.02.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

