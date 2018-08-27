Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,675 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $144.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $114.53 and a one year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Argus decreased their price target on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

