Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211,258 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $562,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 736,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 845,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Shares of EW stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $956,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,380. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

