Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $299,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $902,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Electronics For Imaging by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $2,624,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Electronics For Imaging by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronics For Imaging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

EFII traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 454,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,510. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

