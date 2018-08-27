Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enable Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.301768122862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE ENBL opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,025.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.