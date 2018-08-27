Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,140,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 282,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 372,890 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,893,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.