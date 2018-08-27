Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Encana were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encana by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 274.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Encana by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECA opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

