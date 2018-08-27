Endava (DAVA) vs. Infosys (INFY) Critical Contrast

Endava (NYSE: INFY) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Infosys 22.30% 23.22% 18.66%

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Endava does not pay a dividend. Infosys pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endava and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Infosys 3 8 4 0 2.07

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Infosys has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Infosys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endava and Infosys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infosys $10.94 billion 4.03 $2.49 billion $1.01 20.10

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Endava.

Summary

Infosys beats Endava on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

