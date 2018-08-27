Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

