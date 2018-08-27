Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 6,100 Sonic Co. (SONC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonic by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,899 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Sonic news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONC opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. Sonic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Sonic’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

