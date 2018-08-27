Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,916,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,826,000 after buying an additional 990,424 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,568,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,216,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,310,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,427,000 after buying an additional 245,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,138,000 after buying an additional 230,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,548,000 after buying an additional 169,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $224.36 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

