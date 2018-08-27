Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $204,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.