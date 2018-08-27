Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $205,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $192.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

