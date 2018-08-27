Entegris (ENTG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entegris earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3496371527015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $188,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,725.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

