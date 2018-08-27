Enviva Partners (EVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:EVA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 413.11%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,634.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 840.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,905,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,440,000 after buying an additional 10,639,685 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,947,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,395,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 445,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 216,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

