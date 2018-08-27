Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $3.53 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 163.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 5.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,242,117 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,297,000 after buying an additional 428,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

In other news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.