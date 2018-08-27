EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,448. EQT Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

