equinet Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ARL) a €41.00 Price Target

equinet set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($44.57).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL opened at €35.88 ($40.77) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a 12-month high of €41.89 ($47.60).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.