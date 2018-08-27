Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Esperion Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0491420203106 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $108.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of ESPR traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.88. 33,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,259. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $365,438.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,072,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,127,309.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,259,300. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

