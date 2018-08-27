EtherSportz Hits Market Capitalization of $243,164.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $243,164.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00294482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00164544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038979 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,941,600 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

