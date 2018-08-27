E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post sales of $701.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $711.32 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $599.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $14,618,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after buying an additional 1,122,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $58.80 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.