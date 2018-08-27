EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00001232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02593513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00585837 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011868 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,669,993 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

