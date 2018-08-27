Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPM. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Johnson Rice cut Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $107,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joe sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $176,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,300 shares of company stock worth $12,799,612.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 788,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,576,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 295,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 657,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 494,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

