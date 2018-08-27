Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,390 shares of company stock worth $16,599,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $17.64 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

