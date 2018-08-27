Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $133,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,874,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Express Scripts by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Express Scripts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Express Scripts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 108,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRX. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair raised Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESRX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $87.90. 292,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

