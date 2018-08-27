Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 39,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

NYSE:XOM opened at $79.62 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

