F.N.B. (FNB) Given News Impact Rating of 0.12

News articles about F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. F.N.B. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.7671570548323 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.51 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,140.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

