F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.51% of F5 Networks worth $53,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $188.62.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director John Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,820. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.96 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

