FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. FARO Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,721. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Simon Raab sold 15,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,209.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $94,335.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 315,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

