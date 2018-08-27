FB Financial Corp (FBK) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 69.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 82,842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 80.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 505,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $19,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

