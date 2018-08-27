FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cfra set a $350.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Gabelli cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $365.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

