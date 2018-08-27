Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $20.68 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $477.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.