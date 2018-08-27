Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,530,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 11,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total value of $28,259.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,541. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $193.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $194.95.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.74%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

