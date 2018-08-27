Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibrocell Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

FCSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 115,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,793. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fibrocell Science (FCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.