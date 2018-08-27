Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Fidelity National Financial worth $53,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $1,660,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,973,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,007. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

