Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,184. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

