Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.