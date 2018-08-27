Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 365.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 627,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 465,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 87,349 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 78,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

FITB opened at $29.57 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

