Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,485 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $144.98 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $145.07.

