Financial Analysis: Comcast (CMCSA) versus Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: FOXA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $84.53 billion 2.01 $22.71 billion $2.06 17.72 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A $30.40 billion 2.75 $4.46 billion $1.97 22.93

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A. Comcast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Comcast pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Comcast pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comcast has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Comcast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comcast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 27.42% 15.92% 5.66% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 14.68% 18.71% 6.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 0 5 20 0 2.80 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 0 8 10 0 2.56

Comcast presently has a consensus target price of $45.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.46%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Comcast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Risk & Volatility

Comcast has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comcast beats Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital properties, which include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses, as well as provides wireless phone services. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

