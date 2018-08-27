Financial Analysis: CubeSmart (CUBE) versus Regency Centers (REG)

CubeSmart (NYSE: REG) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $558.94 million 10.20 $134.28 million $1.59 19.28 Regency Centers $984.33 million 11.26 $176.07 million $3.69 17.73

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CubeSmart pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 25.89% 9.22% 4.26% Regency Centers 22.90% 3.83% 2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CubeSmart and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 8 4 0 2.33 Regency Centers 0 6 6 0 2.50

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $67.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats CubeSmart on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

